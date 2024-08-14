ACING THE FASHION GAME

When Abhisek Roy joined Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan to study textile design in 2007, people often asked him what other subjects he was studying alongside it. At that time, fashion and textile design were not widely seen as serious career paths. But things have changed over the past decade. In the fiscal year 2022, India’s textile exports reached an all-time high of 16 billion USD and are expected to exceed 45 billion USD by 2031.



“Now, the scenario has completely changed. Today, studying fashion or textile design is a major career option. We’ve also seen major growth in the textile industry and its contribution to the Indian economy. Fashion and textile design have become one of the biggest hubs for economic growth and employment generation,” said Roy, the fashion designer behind the homegrown label Bohurupi Santiniketan.

Kolkata-based fashion designer Debarun Mukherjee believes the focus on Indian textiles and craftsmanship has not only enriched the fashion industry culturally but also drives economic growth, sustainability, and global recognition. He also said how the Indian designers showcasing traditional textiles on international platforms have brought global attention to India’s rich heritage. This has opened up markets worldwide and increased the global appeal of Indian fashion. “Collaborations with international brands and designers have been facilitated by the unique appeal of Indian textiles, leading to a cross-cultural exchange that further elevates Indian fashion on the global stage. The use of Indian textiles in modern designs has made these fabrics versatile, allowing them to be worn in various styles, from traditional wear to Western outfits, expanding their market appeal,” said Mukherjee.

In fact, students from various academic backgrounds, including those with MSc or BCom degrees, are now joining fashion and textile institutes to pursue their passion and careers. With more students aspiring to build their future in fashion and textile design, a new opportunity will soon emerge in the serene landscape of North Bengal. Techno India Group (TIG) is set to establish Skill Knowledge and Fashion University (SKFU) in North Bengal, offering a diverse range of specialised modern courses in skill development, fashion design, mass communication, and animation. The university, located in Siliguri’s Sukna, will begin classes in January 2025 and will accommodate up to 10,000 students.

Gone are the days when becoming a fashion designer was the only option. Today, the opportunities in the fashion industry are vast and varied. You can pursue careers as a fashion consultant, merchandiser, stylist, personal shopper, garment technologist, retail manager, fashion journalist, influencer, jewelry designer, or technical designer.

Prof Ambika Magotra, professor, School of Fashion, World University of Design (WUD), Sonipat, explains how the fashion industry is a significant contributor to India’s economic growth, offering numerous benefits such as employment generation, export earnings, and GDP contribution. “It provides jobs for millions in design, manufacturing, retail, and related sectors, accounting for around 5% of India’s GDP. The industry also plays a crucial role in women’s empowerment, offering employment opportunities that promote financial independence and social mobility,” she said.

Prof Magotra further added how the fashion industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, creating new and exciting career paths. However, she also has a word of advice for the aspiring professionals. To keep pace with fast-paced trends and quick turnarounds in the profession, one must stay updated. “A professional in the fashion industry needs to attend industry events, workshops and webinars. Also, today mastering digital tools like 3D design, data analytics, and digital marketing are important. The fashion industry is dynamic and constantly evolving. To succeed, professionals must be adaptable, curious, and committed to lifelong learning,” she said.

Ace designer Mukherjee also advocates for formal education in fashion, which exposes students to various design philosophies, cultural contexts, and global trends, fostering creativity and innovation. “Fashion programmes help students develop a professional portfolio, showcasing their skills and creativity to potential employers or clients. For those who may not pursue formal education, there are many online courses, workshops, and resources available that provide skills and knowledge in specific areas of fashion. While formal education in fashion can provide a solid foundation and open doors, success in the industry also depends on creativity, adaptability, and continuous learning. Aspiring professionals should focus on building a robust skill set tailored to their chosen roles, whether through formal education, self-learning, or practical experience,” said the designer.