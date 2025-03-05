A promising AI-driven future for women

There was a time when women were largely confined to careers in teaching, hospitality, nutrition, gynecology, or civil services. Today, they have made major strides across diverse fields, from the armed forces to corporate leadership. Government data shows that between 2017-18 and 2023-24, India witnessed a sharp rise in women’s workforce participation and employment rates, along with a decline in female unemployment.

Globally, women now hold 29% of C-suite positions, up from 17% in 2015. However, progress at entry and managerial levels remains slow. In India, women occupy just 19% of top leadership roles, trailing the global average of 30%. Despite these challenges, the future looks promising, particularly in the AI-driven era, where women are actively upskilling. The World Economic Forum highlights a steady rise in female AI talent since 2016, with more women entering AI engineering. The growth of GenAI presents an opportunity to further bridge the gender gap.

Indian women already account for 43% of STEM graduates. But apart from STEM, Indian women are paving their own path in entrepreneurship too. There are approximately 15.7 million women-run enterprises in India. “Data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) by the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) shows an increase in women’s workforce participation in categories defined by the National Classification of Occupations (NCO), including handicrafts and food processing; fishing and gathering aquatic life and agriculture-related jobs such as tenting, hunting, harvesting, and gathering wild fruits,” said Dr Pratima Verma, Professor & Area Chair – HRM, Alliance School of Business.

Rupesh Kumar, Co-Founder of PiFy and an IIT Delhi alumnus, believes AI-driven education tools are playing a crucial role in this shift by offering personalised learning experiences, career guidance, and upskilling opportunities. According to him, women can now access high-quality courses in business management, financial literacy, digital marketing, and design, equipping them with skills traditionally dominated by men. “The rise of remote work and digital platforms has also allowed women to balance professional and personal responsibilities more effectively. AI-powered mentorship programmes and networking platforms help women connect with industry leaders, fostering career growth. By breaking traditional barriers through technology and knowledge-sharing, Indian women are not only excelling in these fields but also reshaping industries with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas,” he said.

In the past decade, companies have worked to support women’s growth and create fairer workplaces. Many employees recognise this progress, seeing more opportunities for women and greater efforts toward equality. However, no country or industry has fully achieved gender parity in leadership, even though it is crucial for both women and the global economy.

“Agriculture remains the largest employer of women, accounting for nearly 94.6 million workers or 59.9% of the total female workforce. However, beyond agriculture, the secondary sector—including manufacturing, construction, and industry—has seen women’s participation rise steadily, with approximately 15-20% of the workforce in key manufacturing industries such as textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food processing being women. The services sector, which contributes to 23.6% of women’s employment with around 37.2 million female workers, has emerged as a major arena for women’s professional advancement, particularly in IT and IT-enabled services, where women now constitute an impressive 35-38% of the workforce. Banking, finance, insurance, education, and healthcare are other domains where women are not only participating but also leading at various levels,” said Sumit Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

Despite progress, women in male-dominated industries still face major challenges, including workplace stigma, gender bias, pay gaps, limited support systems, and safety concerns. A significant issue is the wage gap—according to the Global Gender Gap Index 2024, women in India earn only Rs 40 for every Rs 100 earned by men, underscoring the need for fair pay. To bridge this gap, employers should be encouraged to hire more women apprentices through financial incentives. Companies should also invest in supportive infrastructure, such as crèches, safe workplaces, dedicated transport, and housing for migrant women, to ensure their well-being and professional growth.

However, Dr Verma believes the tide is slowing turning as more organisations are beginning to recognise the value of gender diversity. “Women in India are not only excelling in STEM but also making significant strides in entrepreneurship, agriculture, real estate, and creative fields. Despite persistent challenges related to work-life balance, workplace safety, and gender biases, government initiatives, corporate policies, and changing societal perspectives are paving the way for greater inclusion,” she said.

Kumar of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, mentioned that the gender pay gap continues to hinder women’s financial independence. “It is essential to reduce wage disparities and increase formal employment and it could boost India’s GDP by 9-10% annually. State governments must take an active role in creating gender-responsive infrastructure, following examples like Tamil Nadu, which has been proactive in establishing working women’s hostels and crèche facilities to support female workers, particularly those in manufacturing and industrial zones. Similarly, Gujarat has set a strong precedent by offering transportation facilities within a 30-kilometer radius for women apprentices, ensuring accessibility and safety—an initiative that other states should replicate to promote mobility and workforce participation. The future of women in India’s workforce depends on a sustained commitment to structural reforms, corporate inclusivity initiatives, and government-backed apprenticeship and skilling programs that not only enhance employability but also pave the way for leadership opportunities, ensuring that women are not just participants but key drivers of India’s economic transformation,” he said.