A night of music & talent at Calcutta Boys’ School’s Crescendo 2025

The Calcutta Boys’ School annual concert, Crescendo 2025, was a mesmerizing spectacle that brought together music, drama, and artistry in a celebration of youthful talent. Held at the Moulali campus in Kolkata, the event was themed “mystical moments,” and it certainly lived up to its promise.

With soulful performances, including the supplication “We are here to Praise You” and the poignant prayer led by Fr Dominic Gomes, the evening set the tone for a night of artistic excellence. The CBS Choir’s musical prowess shone through in their renditions of “Dur Dipobashini” and “At The Balalaika.”

The stage adaptation of Shakespeare’s immortal ‘The Merchant of Venice’ was a highlight, with students from Classes VII to X delivering outstanding performances. The magical adaptation of ‘Peter Pan’ that followed was a testament to the boundless imagination of the young performers.

The CBS Choir’s choral performances, including “Something Just Like This” and “It’s a Small World,” filled the air with harmony and joy. The school song and national anthem brought the evening to a close, leaving the audience with a sense of patriotic pride. Also present at the event were Raja McGee. Raja McGee, (M.Sc. B.Ed. BD) Principal & Secretary, CBS, filmmaker Aritra Sen, Dr Maria Fernandes, Dr Charlotte Simpson, father Moloy D’Costa, Gerry Arathoon and Anita Arathoon among others.

Crescendo 2025 was a resounding success, showcasing the school’s commitment to holistic education and artistic excellence.