98% of Indian employers say micro-credentials make job applications stronger: Report

Skills-based hiring is accelerating in India, with 99% of Indian employers already adopting or exploring this approach to tackle talent shortages, according to Coursera’s Micro-Credentials Impact Report 2025. The report finds that micro-credentials are emerging as an essential tool to facilitate this shift. Nearly all (95%) Indian employers are more likely to hire candidates with a GenAI micro-credential, with 9 in 10 saying these hires demonstrate stronger on-the-job performance – helping businesses reduce onboarding time and boost productivity.

Based on insights from over 2,000 employers and students globally, including India, the report spotlights the rising demand for micro-credentials and their real-world impact. A majority of Indian employers (95%) say micro-credentials help reduce onboarding time and cost, and 97% are willing to offer higher starting salaries to candidates who hold them - one of the highest figures globally. Among those who’ve already hired such candidates (94%), 98% report actual savings on first-year training costs, with most citing reductions of up to 20%.

These findings align with the growing commitment of Indian universities towards skill-based education through the National Credit Framework (NCrF), which enables students to earn credit for industry credentials and apply them toward a degree – bridging academic learning with job-relevant skills. Students are responding to this shift – 90% of Indian students are more likely to enroll in a degree programme if it offers a credit-bearing micro-credential.

Key findings from India

Evidence of GenAI skills is a top priority for Indian employers when making hiring decisions:

79% would prefer a less experienced candidate with a GenAI credential over a more experienced one without

93% want universities to equip graduates with GenAI skills for entry-level roles

95% say GenAI will offer their organization a strategic advantage

Indian employers are embracing micro-credentials for hiring and training:

98% say micro-credentials strengthen a candidate’s application

93% agree graduates with micro-credentials are job-ready

97% are willing to train their current workforce using micro-credentials

93% prefer hiring candidates with credit-bearing credentials over those without

Micro-credentials are driving Indian student choices and outcomes:

One in three Indian students have earned a micro-credential

86% believe earning a micro-credential will help them succeed on the job