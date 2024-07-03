7th MBA batch begins at Xavier Business School

The seventh batch of MBA students (2024-26) at Xavier Business School (XBS), St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK), recently commenced their journey. The inaugural ceremony, held at the Father Albert Huart Hall in the Arrupe Building, had Avik Kumar Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Exide Industries Ltd., as the chief guest. The entire XBS community gathered for the event.



Rev. Dr John Felix Raj, SJ, vice-chancellor, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, welcomed the new students. He encouraged the young minds to strive for excellence and to work harmoniously with each other, stating that such an approach would make life a truly fruitful journey for everyone.

Roy, the chief guest at the function, highlighted the importance of case-based learning in management education, focusing on understanding real-life problems and developing solutions. He said that 21st-century business revolves around effective communication and urged everyone to master this essential skill.