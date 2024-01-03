7 education trends to watch out for in 2024

From the rise in hybrid learning, increased emphasis on sustainability and emotional intelligence, and a growing popularity of exchange programmes, several key trends will dominate the education sector in 2024. Millennium Post talks to educationists to find out the transformative education trends that will shape the educational landscape this year.

Hybrid learning: The Covid-19 pandemic saw the educators and students adapting to hybrid learning and in 2024, it seems this model is here to stay. “The hybrid model will continue to evolve in 2024, blurring the boundaries between physical and virtual classrooms. Institutions will refine this approach, leveraging the best of both worlds to offer flexibility, accessibility, and enriched educational experiences,” said Gaurav Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Toprankers. Dr Radhika Y, Associate Dean Academics, GITAM (Deemed to be University), believes the blended learning model with provide new opportunities for innovation and improvement in educational delivery. Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director JIS Group, also anticipates further evolution of hybrid learning models, which will provide flexibility and enhance the overall learning experience.

Collaboration & exchange programmes: An exchange programme and collaborations enhance educational skills and helps students create a stronger portfolio. According to Prof (Dr) Sujata Shahi, Vice Chancellor, IILM University, Gurugram, the integration of learning strategies aligned with business objectives is a trend to look forward to in 2024. “Educational institutions are increasingly forging partnerships with corporations to co-create curricula that address specific industry needs. This collaborative approach not only enhances students' employability but also fosters a seamless transition from education to the workforce,” she said. “Despite the government’s efforts to encourage foreign universities to set up campuses in India, it is a medium to long term prospect. In the shorter term, there is likely to be a push towards collaboration and exchange programmes with foreign institutions with credit transfers for courses completed in India and the terminal part of the education can be done abroad leading to a joint or terminal degree from the foreign university,” said Dr Venkatesh Umashankar, director, PGPM, GLIM, Gurgaon.

Sustainability: A school embracing sustainable practices shows dedication to future-oriented learning. Singh believes that in 2024, educational institutions are likely to integrate sustainability education into their curriculum, and will advocate eco-friendly practices among students. For Kanak Gupta, Director, Seth MR Jaipuria Schools, sustainability is no longer a buzzword. “Classrooms will run on renewable energy, and students will not just learn about climate but make ground level changes,” he said. Shashi Banerjee, Director of Education, Shiv Nadar School, highlights how it has become imperative for schools to focus on nurturing empathetic, empowered and socially-conscious citizens. “The students should engage with the world beyond the factory model of learning,” he said. Goel of Toprankers didn’t mince words when he informed how education in 2024 will place a heightened emphasis on sustainability and global citizenship. “Curricula will instill environmental consciousness, cultural appreciation, and a sense of responsibility towards creating a more equitable world,” he shared.

Power of vernacular: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 prioritises the promotion of vernacular languages in education. NEP 2020 states “the mother tongue or the regional language should be the language of instruction up to at least the primary stage”. In 2024, educationists believe that the popularity of vernacular education will see a rise. “Gross Enrollment Ratio can be increased only if higher education can be conducted in vernacular languages where there is a paucity of content. So, to put the horse before the cart, I expect major government funded initiatives for vernacular content creation in 2024,” said Dr Umashankar. Meanwhile, Dr Radhika shared how vocational education will also remain in spotlight in the New Year.

Personalised learning: In 2024, personalised learning will revolutionise higher education and cater to diverse student needs and enhance academic outcomes, mentioned Dr Shahi. “Student centricity is a pivotal driver of future trends in education, steering the focus towards individualised learning experiences,” she said. Goel also echoed similar sentiments and said with the rapid utilisation of AI-driven tools and adaptive technologies, educators will craft customised learning experiences and foster greater engagement and mastery too.

Technological transformation: In 2024, technology will emerge as the educational architect, reshaping learning landscapes worldwide, said Dr Shahi of IILM. “Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) will create immersive, experiential lessons, fostering deeper understanding in 2024,” she said. Dr Umashankar strongly believes that generative AI is here to stay. “Dynamic institutions will take the lead in reforming their teaching and testing pedagogy as quickly as possible to incorporate the benefits of AI based tools. Students have been using it already and now it will be the turn of the educators to catch up,” he said. Banerjee is of the opinion that advancements in AR, VR, and Mixed Reality will transform and redefine teaching and learning beyond substitution and augmentation.

Emotional intelligence: This year, there will be a growing emphasis on the development of emotional intelligence, believes Gupta. “In a world obsessed with grades, empathy and emotional intelligence step into the limelight. Schools are no longer just factories churning out standard products, but helping every student achieve their true potential,” he said. Goel also believes that beyond academic excellence, 2024 will prioritise emotional intelligence (EQ) as a critical component of education. “Curricula will integrate social-emotional learning (SEL) to nurture empathy, resilience, and interpersonal skills, preparing students to navigate an increasingly complex world,” he said.