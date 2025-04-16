6,683 students graduate at Nagaland University’s 7th convocation

A total of 6,683 graduates, postgraduates and doctorate candidates received their degrees at the 7th convocation of the Nagaland University. Also, nearly 76 affiliated colleges including 38 gold medallists and 30 PhD awardees received their degrees during the ceremony. Nagaland University, the only central university in the state, celebrated its 7th convocation ceremony on Tuesday at its Lumami Campus in Zunheboto, Nagaland.

La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, and also the Chief Rector of Nagaland University, was the chief guest at the event. “The Indian economy has significant potential for growth in the coming years, which is both attainable and real. This growth will open up a wide range of opportunities for dynamic and skilled individuals like you. In fact, many of these new ventures will be initiated by young entrepreneurs. I recognize in this group, the future founders of thriving start-ups. The world is eager for your contributions,” he said. Nagaland University has already implemented the National Education Policy 2020. It has adopted the four-year undergraduate programme with the provision for multiple entry and exit options.