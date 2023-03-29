50% of students find booking accommodations early for hassle-free study abroad: Report

Do you know 50%of students believe in booking accommodations early on foreign shores because they quickly fill up leaving them with fewer housing options, which may or may not suit their choices? Also, 30% of students feel that they have to grapple with pricing when they book at the last minute.

The report has been released by University Living, a leading global student housing platform, based on a survey analysing the benefits of booking accommodation early. The report takes a deep dive into the early booking process and sheds light on several key aspects of the study abroad journey.

It showed that up to 60% of students find booking accommodations early more feasible. Many students are unable to find housing as they choose their preferred university/country much later as compared to others. Around 5% of students also look for alternate accommodation options and considering the current housing crisis, this number has skyrocketed in recent times. 50% of students end up looking at alternate options last minute, the report mentioned.

Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, said: “The student housing crisis is a real challenge that both industry stalwarts and students are facing. The report provides a thorough analysis of how students can make the best of their study-abroad journey by being prepared.”