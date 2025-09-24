5 IIM Lucknow researchers named among world’s top 2% scientists list

Five distinguished faculty from IIM Lucknow have been recognised among the world’s top 2% Scientists in the Stanford–Elsevier database (August 2025). These faculty members include Prof Samir K. Srivastava, Professor, Operations & Supply Chain Management; Prof Sanjay K Singh, Professor, Economics & Business Environment; Prof Chandan Sharma, Professor, Economics & Business Environment; Prof Suresh K Jakhar, Professor, Operations & Supply Chain Management and Prof Sushant Kumar, Assistant Professor, Marketing.

The researchers have received this recognition based on citation impact, research productivity, and scholarly contributions that shape knowledge and practice across disciplines worldwide.

In the Stanford–Elsevier database (August 2025), scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by composite score. IIM Lucknow’s inclusion in this global list highlights the institution’s commitment to fostering a culture of rigorous, high-impact research that advances ideas of global relevance.