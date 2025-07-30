5 future-proof jobs in AI era

The recent announcement of India’s tech giant TCS joining the layoff trend, letting go of 12,000 employees, amounting to 2% of its global workforce amid an aggressive AI push, has undoubtedly sent warning signals across the job market. In May 2025, Microsoft’s second round of layoffs hit software engineers and coders the hardest. These layoffs followed Microsoft’s substantial investments in AI technology, which is now beginning to automate several aspects of software development. In fact, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed in April that AI currently writes up to 30% of the code in some of the company’s projects.

Given this context, it’s understandable that you, whether an aspiring student entering the job market or a mid-level manager at an MNC, are increasingly asking: Will AI take my job? The reality is, yes. Jobs are at risk if you aren’t prepared to reskill or upskill. Tech billionaire Bill Gates has already cautioned that AI will make many roles obsolete in the coming years, with automation rapidly transforming multiple industries. So, which jobs have the best chances of surviving in the AI era? Here’s a list.

AI and Machine Learning Engineers

AI and machine learning are revolutionising how industries operate from automating tasks to making sense of complex data. That’s why there’s soaring demand for engineers who can design smart algorithms and build intelligent systems. These professionals are the driving force behind innovations like predictive analytics, self-learning tools and automation that’s changing the way we live and work.

Data scientists

Data scientists are the people who turn raw data into smart decisions. They ask the right questions, dig deep into data, and create predictive models that help organisations see what’s coming next. Whether it’s improving a product or refining customer experience, data scientists often use machine learning to unlock better results and smarter solutions.

Cybersecurity analysts

With cyber threats on the rise globally, cybersecurity analysts have never been more essential. Most businesses have faced at least one cyber-attack in recent years, highlighting the need for skilled defenders. These professionals protect sensitive data, systems, and infrastructure, making the job both meaningful and future-proof, with a strong sense of purpose and job security.

AI-Assisted Healthcare Technicians

As AI becomes part of everyday healthcare, helping with scans, diagnoses, and treatment planning, there’s a growing need for technicians who know how to work with both machines and patients. These specialists make sure cutting-edge technology actually improves patient care, putting them at the heart of the future of medicine.

Mental health specialists

Mental health specialists rely heavily on empathy, human connection, and nuanced understanding, qualities AI can’t replicate. While AI can support therapists by handling routine tasks, tracking symptoms, or offering basic self-help tools, it can’t replace the trust, emotional intelligence, or ethical care provided by trained professionals. With rising global awareness and demand for mental health support, specialists will remain essential, with AI acting as a valuable assistant rather than a replacement.

AI is no longer a fantasy. It is real and the change is happening fast. AI is changing how industries work, but it’s not going to replace the need for creativity or the ability to adapt. The best thing is to think of AI as a guide, learn it and add to your skill set. So, if you’re wondering how to stay ahead, now’s the time to update your skills that grow with technology.