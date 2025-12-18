48,563 MBBS, 29,080 PG seats added in 6 years

For those interested in getting into the field of medicine, this news might cheer you up. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has added 48,563 MBBS seats and 29,080 PG seats in the country from academic year 2020-21 to 2025-26. The government also has approved the addition of 10,023 medical seats under centrally sponsored schemes across government colleges from financial year 2025-26 to 2028-29, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha recently.

In 2024-2025, the number of PG seats were 4,186, which in 2025-2026 increased to 7,619.

Meanwhile, the Union government also noted that gender bias in medical research and clinical trials has been recognised globally. This biasness includes how women respond to treatment particularly in areas such as heart disease, autoimmune disorders, and chronic pain.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said that scientific literature does recognise sex- and gender-related factors in biomedical research.