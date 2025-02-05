45 colleges participated in Xaviesta 2025

More than 45 colleges and universities from West Bengal and beyond recently participated at the third edition of Xaviesta, the annual fest of Xavier Business School (XBS), St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata. The event saw more than 400 participants competing across 20 events. The event aimed to foster creativity, collaboration, and competition, offering students a platform to showcase their talents and skills.

The inauguration event was graced by Noomi Mehta, Chairman and MD of Selvel One Group. With the theme ‘Trinity of Tales,’ this two-day fest featured an exciting mix of sports, cultural performances, and business competitions.

Adding to the excitement, both days of the fest concluded with vibrant cultural performances, featuring a live band performance followed by an electrifying DJ session, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.