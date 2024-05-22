3rd batch of STEM mentorship programme begins at IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi has recently inaugurated the third batch of its esteemed STEM Mentorship Programme tailored for high school girls in Classes IX and XI. This year witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 200 nomination applications from various Delhi Government Schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools (Delhi-NCR region), and private schools. Following a rigorous selection process, 100 promising candidates were chosen for the third batch.



“This workshop provides an opportunity for women students to explore opportunities in STEM and make informed career choices based on their interest and passion,” said Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

The STEM Mentorship Programme will unfold in three comprehensive phases. The ‘summer phase’, on till May 24, will feature a nine-day workshop. Participants will be immersed in STEM domains through expert lectures, laboratory demonstrations, and hands-on problem-solving sessions. Additionally, a Maker Space workshop at IIT Delhi will provide students with hands-on experience in DIY projects.

In the subsequent ‘At the School’ phase, from July to November 2024, participants will engage in the Sci-Tech Spins lecture series, held monthly on Saturdays. The interaction sessions with IIT Delhi students will enrich their learning experience.

The programme will culminate in the ‘Winter phase’ in January 2025 with lectures on leadership in STEM, entrepreneurship, and interactions with accomplished IIT Delhi alumni.