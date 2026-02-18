31% decline in Indian students going abroad in 2 yrs

The number of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad has witnessed a consistent decline over the last three years, as per figures released by the Ministry of Education. The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.



According to the statistics provided by the minister, more than 9.08 lakh Indians went overseas for studies in 2023. The figure dropped to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further declined to 6.26 lakh in 2025. The numbers are based on records from the Union Home Ministry’s Bureau of Immigration (BoI) for the period between 2023 and 2025.

“Studies abroad are a matter of individual will and choice, which is contingent on a variety of factors such as affordability, access to bank loans, exposure to foreign societies, aptitude for particular branches of studies etc. The government recognises the reality of a global workplace, especially in an era of knowledge economy,” the MoS said. “A successful, prosperous, and influential expats is viewed as an asset for India. The government’s efforts are also aimed at harnessing the potential of the expats, including the sharing of knowledge and expertise,” he added. The minister also highlighted that several measures have been undertaken under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to enhance the standard of higher education within the country.