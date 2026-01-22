300 students compete at IIT Delhi’s inclusive sports meet

More than 300 students with disabilities from multiple IITs and various colleges in NCR participated in the recently-held Sangam 2026, IIT Delhi’s flagship inclusive inter-college sports meet. Sharad Kumar, a high jump silver medalist at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.



From 100-meter sprints and field events for the visually impaired to badminton for wheelchair users to blind chess, table tennis and cricket, this two-day event broke barriers through inclusive sports.

A defining feature of Sangam was its commitment to gender inclusion. The cricket tournament featured inclusive teams, where all competed on the same squads, proving that athletic excellence transcends genders and disabilities.