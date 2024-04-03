3 water breaks mandatory in Andhra Pradesh schools

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a harsh and arid summer over a majority of regions of the country during April- June, the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has made it mandatory for all schools in the state to provide three water breaks for throughout the day.

Named the ‘water-bell initiative,’ these breaks will take place at 9.45 am, 10.05 am, and 11.50 am, as informed by Praveen Prakash, principal secretary of school education, in a recent press statement. The aim of this initiative is to encourage student hydration.

To combat the scorching heat, Odisha government has also announced morning classes for students in all schools. The education department has directed primary, secondary and higher secondary schools including private institutions to hold morning classes from 7 am to 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, government and government-aided schools have extended their summer vacation due to the Lok Sabha elections. The vacation period will now run from May 6 to June 2, instead of the previously scheduled dates of May 9 to May 20.