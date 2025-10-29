3 IIT Madras profs bag national science awards

Three professors from IIT Madras have been selected for ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025’, the nation’s highest recognition for outstanding and inspiring contributions by scientists, technologists, and innovators across diverse fields of science, technology, and technology-led innovation. This year’s announcement recognising Prof Thalappil Pradeep, Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam and Prof Shweta Prem Agrawal reinforces IIT Madras’ position as one of India’s leading research and innovation hubs — driving solutions that address national priorities while advancing global scientific frontiers.

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, instituted by the Government of India, honours exemplary achievements and lifetime contributions that have advanced the nation’s scientific and technological capabilities. It is conferred under four categories — Vigyan Ratna (VR), Vigyan Shri (VS), Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) and Vigyan Team (VT).

Congratulating the three professors, Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are immensely proud to see our colleagues from IIT Madras honoured with the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 — a recognition not only of their individual brilliance, but of the spirit of innovation and dedication that defines our institution. Their achievements reaffirm IIT Madras’s commitment to advancing science and technology for the nation’s development, and serve as an inspiration to our entire academic community.”

Sharing his thoughts on this recognition, Prof. Thalappil Pradeep, Institute Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, said, “Over the years, science has become my blood and breath. Let me thank my teachers, students and collaborators who made this journey possible. My family sacrificed everything for the good of science. I could do a bit, only because of my funding agencies, my institute and my country. Words are inadequate to express my gratitude.”