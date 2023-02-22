3-day session at NMIT Bangalore on AI, ML & Big Data

Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT), Bangalore, is all set to organise the 8th International Conference on emerging research in computing, information, communication, and applications (ERCICA 2023), which will be held in Bangalore on February 23, 24, and 25, 2023.

Organised in association with Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka and IMS Foundation, ERCICA 2023 will bring together researchers, practitioners, and experts from academia and industry to discuss and share the latest advancements. ERCICA will also announce the ‘Best Paper award’.

The event will be graced by DV Sadananda Gowda, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Prof S Rajendra Prasad, former V-C of UAS, Bengaluru and Narayana Prasanna, general secretary, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Bengaluru, among others.

The winner will receive a cash prize and a certificate, acknowledging their contribution to the field of computing, information, communication and applications. The three-day session will focus on a variety of topics, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, big data and data analytics, cryptography and network security, data warehousing and data mining, embedded and VLSI systems, grid/cloud/utility/soft computing, Machine Learning/Natural Language Processing, sensor/cellular/mobile ad-hoc networks, multimedia applications and mobile computing, parallel and distributed computing, Internet of Things (IoT), system performance analysis, wireless communications, smart grid applications, image and video processing, and optimisation heuristic techniques.