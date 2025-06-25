2065 students receive degrees at NIT-R 22nd convocation

NIT Roukela celebrated its 22nd convocation recently with a graduating class of 2065 students (457 female & 1608 male). Uday A Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The institute has seen a rise in the number of female students passing out in different streams. This year a total of 457 (more than 22% of graduating students) female students including 208 in Bachelor programmes; 186 in Master programmes, and 63 in PhD programmes have graduated from NIT Rourkela.

Another key highlight of this year’s convocation was the graduation of 93 (72 male and 21 female) international students from various academic programmes.