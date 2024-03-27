2-day workshop on cyber security held

Faculty of Science, St Xavier’s University Kolkata in association with St Xavier’s University Kolkata Alumni Association organised a two-day workshop on cyber security recently. The main focus of the workshop was to enrich students’ understanding of contemporary topics in cyber security like overview of cyber security, types of cyber-attacks, ethical hacking, cyber security mechanism, cryptography, ISO standardisation for informative study management system and case study on cyber-attacks.

The first session was enlightened by the presence of Sambiti Chakraborty, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, Ajoy Ganguly, Cyber Security Expert, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, Cyber Crime Police Station and others. On day two, Dr Sayan Das, assistant professor, Department of Computer Science, held a session on ‘A Brief insight of Cyber Attack’.