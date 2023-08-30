1.82 lakh students complete internship, creates record

AICTE, Ministry of Education signed a MoU with EduSkills Foundation in November 2021 to provide one million virtual internships by 2025. Within two years, 1,82,262 students have completed AICTE-EduSkills virtual internship on multiple niche industry skills supported by nine corporates. The uniqueness is that over 40 percent of these interns are female students, and 45 percent come from economically weaker sections.

The achievement has created a new record in both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, recognised as the “Most Internships Completed within a 2-Year Period.” As part of this celebratory occasion, two renowned companies, namely Google and Bentley Systems, have been introduced to broaden the spectrum of available internship opportunities.

These newly-introduced internships include the Android Developer and Machine Learning with TensorFlow virtual internships, facilitated by Google for Developers, and the Structural Analysis with STAAD. Pro virtual internship tailored for civil engineering students and supported by Bentley Education. Professor TG Sitharam, chairman of AICTE, presided over the event held in New Delhi.

“Education is the cornerstone of empowerment, and the collaboration between EduSkills Foundation and AICTE has illuminated a path of opportunity for aspiring minds. The records shattered and milestones achieved stand as a testament to the transformative impact of virtual internships. As we broaden our horizons with Google and Bentley Systems, we not only redefine education but also empower the architects of India's future. Let us continue to bridge gaps, shatter limitations, and unlock the boundless potential that lies within every student,” he said.