170 years of learning & empowerment

Calcutta Girls High School marked a milestone recently as it celebrated 170 years of academic excellence and the empowerment of the girl child with a grand cultural evening at Princep Memorial Ground, Kolkata.

The programme opened with a powerful introductory dance presentation, symbolising grace, courage and the evolution of womanhood, followed by a brief address highlighting the institution’s legacy of nurturing empowered and socially responsible young women. The highlight was the dance drama ‘The Benediction’, a tribute to women who have inspired the school and society across generations.