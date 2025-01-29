147 startups incubated by IIT Delhi in 2018-2024

IIT Delhi has undertaken nearly 271 international collaborative research projects, supported by various agencies between 2018 and 2024. Over the past seven years, the institute has also incubated 147 startups founded by its faculty and alumni, spanning diverse fields such as agritech, AI/ML/IoT, IT, cybersecurity, automotive, biotech, healthcare/med-tech, EV/e-mobility, drones, space technology, and sustainability, said Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, while addressing a press conference presenting the key highlights of the Research Impact Report to mark the institute’s 67th foundation day recently. The report was released by Jaya Jagadish, Country Head & SVP, Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India Pvt Ltd and Prof Banerjee.

“Several technologies developed at IIT Delhi are successfully transferred to industry, for example, single-step, probe-free assay for Covid-19 developed and commercialised by the insitutute, that is easily scalable, affordable (less than USD 5 per test) and Advanced Ballistics and High-energy Defeat (ABHED) Body Armor for Indian Armed Forces, Lightweight body armor to defeat 7.62 mm armor piercing projectiles from AK-47s and Sniper rifles. The technology is transferred to three industries for production,” said Prof Banerjee.

IIT Delhi has also launched joint seed funding program to intensify international research collaborations with 139 international collaborative projects funded during 2018-2024. Prof Banerjee also mentioned that IIT Delhi has started a new campus in Abu Dhabi and started MTech programmes.

In the last seven years, the institute has undertaken more than 5100 and sponsored research projects with cumulative funding of Rs 2,340 crore and about 3,000 consultancy projects worth Rs 300 crore.