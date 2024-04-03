1.14 lakh students participate in science-maths olympiad in Assam

With the aim of fostering scientific curiosity and mathematical proficiency among students in the state, IIT Guwahati in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam, organised a massive Science and Maths Olympiad, one of the largest in the country. Over 1.14 lakh students from 3,828 schools across Assam participated in this mega event, which aimed to nurture talent, promote critical thinking, and enhance problem-solving abilities among the students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.

“IIT Guwahati has been working very closely with the education department of Assam in enhancing the STEM activities across the state and promoting it through lively activities such as Olympiads,” said Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati.

The olympiad was organised to cultivate a culture of scientific inquiry and mathematical reasoning among school students, identify and nurture talented individuals in the fields of STEM subjects and to provide a competitive platform for students to demonstrate their skills and abilities.

Meanwhile, the institute is actively engaged in mentoring schools throughout Assam. This includes establishing science and maths clubs in schools, setting up live labs to provide hands-on experience, conducting residential training sessions for teachers and school principals, and organising various outreach activities and visits to the IIT Guwahati campus.