‘Zhyvitsa’ to perform at ‘Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025’

The 38th International Crafts Festival’s ‘Surajkund International Crafts Mela’ will be held in Faridabad, Haryana, India, from February 7 to February 23, 2025. The festival is a stylised village with pavilions in which the best craftsmen from various cities of India and participating countries (Belarus, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, etc.) present their works of decorative and applied art. Traditionally, the festival is accompanied by an extensive cultural program, in which invited folk groups from different countries participate.

The folklore group ‘Zhyvitsa’ (Grodno region) and four folk craftsmen of Belarus will perform from the Belarusian side to participate in the crafts festival and represent the culture of the Republic of Belarus at the international festival, who will introduce Belarusian traditions in weaving, straw weaving and wickerwork. The main activities of the folk group are the revival, preservation and popularisation of regional holidays, rituals, folk oral art and introducing people of different age categories to regional folklore.

‘Zhyvitsa’ remains an original group, a source of inspiration, energy and creativity. Performing skills and high stage culture, numerous performances, careful attitude to Belarusian folklore, rituals and traditions and musical, song and choreographic art are the characteristic features of the group.

The folklore group began its creative path in 2013 under the leadership of Denis Balabuev. The group’s repertoire consists of many interesting and original folklore programs, which are based on song and dance traditions of regional folklore and occupy a special place in their work. A significant role in the work of the folklore group is given to the revival of original calendar holidays and rituals, including reconstructed rituals: Christmas, Easter, Kupala, weddings and about 30 everyday dances.

‘Zhyvitsa’ is a regular participant in international and republican events. The team took part in the opening of the ‘Days of the Grodno Region’ at the international exhibition and forum ‘Russia’ at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy (March 2024, Moscow, Russian Federation), where they popularised Belarusian culture in a colourful way through folk songs, rituals and everyday dances.