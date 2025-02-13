Zaiqa-e-Dilli: A culinary love letter to ‘Dilwalo Ki Dilli’

Infinity, the signature dining destination at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar, invites food lovers to experience the vibrant, pulsating energy of Delhi’s culinary landscape through ‘Zaiqa-e-Dilli’, a food festival that brings together the diverse and iconic flavours that make Delhi the food capital of India. This year, the theme of the food festival is ‘Khat: A Culinary Love Letter to Dilwalo Ki Dilli’. The festival seeks to showcase the true essence of Delhi’s Street food culture, where every dish tells a unique story and every bite connects to memories of the city’s rich history.

The theme of ‘Khat’ beautifully celebrates nostalgia and emotion, symbolising the deep connection between the people of Delhi and the food they cherish. The festival isn’t just a culinary experience - it’s a love letter to the city’s food culture, where each dish evokes fond memories and a sense of belonging, creating a feeling of community, tradition and togetherness.

In this second season, ‘Zaiqa-e-Dilli’ introduces a fresh, immersive approach. Executive Chef Roushan Sharma and his team, alongside ‘Namastey Culture’, embarked on a culinary treasure hunt across Delhi to uncover legendary street food spots. From Jama Masjid to Daryaganj, Connaught Place to Lajpat Nagar, they discovered iconic food hubs such as Aslam’s butter chicken, ‘Kuremal’s Kulfi’, ‘Jain Fruit Sandwich’ and ‘Lotan Ke Chole Kulche’. This journey led them to bring the authentic flavours of these iconic eateries to the vibrant buffet at Infinity. The team engaged in cooking, blind tastings and preparation observation to capture the essence of Delhi’s culinary landscape.

“Food in Delhi is not just a dish - it’s an emotion. It’s a bond, tradition and celebration of the city. The love Delhi has for food is unparalleled and we’ve captured that spirit by recreating the best of its street food and iconic main course spreads. Through our collaborations and innovations, we’re bringing the soul of Delhi’s streets into our dining space,” said Executive Chef Roushan Sharma.

The buffet will feature over 100 iconic dishes as part of a cyclic menu, including ‘Lotan Ke Chole Kulche’ and Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Daulat Ki Chaat’, prepared by the original vendors who have perfected these dishes. Guests can indulge in flavours from Chandni Chowk’s Paranthe Wali Gali, Rajma Chawal from Connaught Place, Ram Ladoo from Lajpat Nagar, Jama Masjid’s Chicken Changezi and many more. Live street food hawkers serving the quintessential ‘Bunta’, ‘chuski’, ‘bhel puri’ and ice creams will also be part of the spotlight.

Event Details

Dates: February 17 to March 2, 2025

Timings: 7 pm - 11 pm (Dinner)

Venue: Infinity, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar

Price for Buffet: Rs 2699 + Taxes per person