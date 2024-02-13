Zaiqa-E-Dilli: A culinary journey into Old Delhi’s gastronomic tapestry

Unravel the intricate flavours and fragrances crafted by the ‘Khansamas’ of Purani Delhi at the ‘Zaiqa-E-Dilli Food Festival’, a curated event hosted at Infinity, Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar Noida. People can immerse themselves in the ambience of Haveli Courtyard’s dining and surrender to the vibrant hustle of bustling street food at ‘Nukkad’, a curated rendezvous where elegance intertwines with spice in a meticulously themed setting.

The festival’s motif, ‘Dil Dehli Degh Dastarkhwan’, poetically encapsulates the spirit of Old Delhi, summoning the warmth and generosity synonymous with the walled city while celebrating the confluence of culinary traditions.

Food lovers can embark on a sensory voyage as the festival’s adept ‘Khansamas’ orchestrate a symphony of flavours, featuring over 100 culinary masterpieces presented on a rotating menu. From traditional welcome beverages like ‘Mohabbat Ka Sherbat’ and ‘Bunta’ to iconic street delicacies including aloo tikki, golguppa, chole bhature and fruit kulle, each dish promises to transport people to the bustling lanes of Chandni Chowk. The fiery kebab station boasts succulent delights such as seekh kebabs, reshmi kebabs, chikan malai kebabs, ‘Dastan-e-Kumbh’, pudina naz kebabs and more.

Also, indulge in the nostalgia of ‘Paranthe Wali Gali’ with its quintessential offerings and relish regal Mughlai delicacies such as ‘Mutton Nalli Nihari’, ‘Chicken Changezi’, ‘Jahangiri Qorma’, ‘Akbari Fish’, ‘Dal Qureshi’, ‘Machli Begum Bahar’, ‘Dhingri Shabnam’ paired with artisanal pieces of bread such as khameeri roti, ‘Baqarkhani’, ‘Sheermal’, roomali roti and ‘Halwa Parantha’. People can conclude their epicurean journey on a sweet note with desserts like ‘Daulat Ki Chaat’, ‘Zaffrani Rasmalai’, ‘Shahi Tukda’ and more.

Pankaj Gupta, the general manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the event by saying: “As we curate this culinary odyssey through the enchanting streets of Old Delhi, we are dedicated to crafting immersive experiences that captivate and engage our guests while preserving indigenous recipes and ingredients. From whimsical dining encounters to inventive twists on timeless classics, our Old Delhi food festival promises a culinary adventure like no other, inviting guests to savour the essence of our heritage while indulging in the flavours of the present.”

Executive Chef Roushan shared his inspiration: “Old Delhi’s culinary journey is a tapestry woven through dynasties, communities and generations. From the grand kitchens of Mughal emperors to the humble stalls of Punjabi immigrants, every dish tells a story of resilience, adaptation and innovation. It’s a living testament to the rich heritage of those who have called this bustling enclave home, with each bite a delicious chapter in a culinary saga that spans generations.”





Date: February 16 - February 29, 2024

Time: 7 pm - 11 pm

Venue: Infinity, Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar Noida

Price: Rs. 2699 plus taxes

For table reservations, please contact us at +91 88606 05577 or 011-41102222