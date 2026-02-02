Zaiqa-e-Dilli: A Culinary Celebration of Delhi

Infinity, the signature all-day dining destination at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar, is hosting the third edition of its flagship food festival, ‘Zaiqa-e-Dilli’, till February 8, 2026. Showcasing over 100 iconic dishes over a cyclic menu, the festival brings Delhi’s most celebrated flavours together in a premium setting, offering guests a full-day culinary journey that celebrates the city’s rich food culture.

Themed ‘Adat Si Dilli’, this season honours Delhiites’ instinctive love for food - comforting, familiar and deeply rooted in daily life. Every preparation draws inspiration from Delhi’s streets, local vendors and master ‘khansamas’ who have preserved Delhi’s culinary traditions for generations.

From the historic lanes of Old Delhi to the cosmopolitan streets of Connaught Place, the upscale charm of Khan Market, the bustling markets of Lajpat Nagar, the Mughlai heritage of Matia Mahal, the street eats of Rajouri Garden, Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, the eclectic flavours of Majnu Ka Tila and University campus-style favourites, ‘Zaiqa-e-Dilli’ offers a curated exploration of the city’s culinary soul.

Guests can enjoy a complete Delhi-inspired culinary journey, experiencing the city’s flavours from morning to evening in a single setting. The evening begins with bun ‘maska’ and ‘chai’ from Old Delhi, followed by iconic dishes like ‘Lotan Ke Chole Kulche’ and Shyam Sweet’s ‘Poori Bedami & Nagori Halwa’, then Kachoris from Civil Lines and Matia Mahal-style ‘kebabs’, ‘mutton nihari’ and ‘Akbari Fish’, showcasing Delhi’s Mughlai heritage.

Lajpat Nagar favourites include ‘Aloo Chaat’ and ‘Ram Ladoo’, while Momos from Majnu Ka Tila offer contemporary street-style flair. Rajouri Garden-style ‘Chole Bhature’ adds classic street indulgence. Artisanal breads such as ‘khameeri roti’, ‘rumali roti’, ‘rogani naan’ and ‘butter roti’ highlight traditional craftsmanship. Live counters, inspired by India Gate evenings and Connaught Place vibes, serve ‘Bunta’, ‘Chuski’, ‘Bhel Puri’ and traditional ice creams, while guests can also enjoy Khan Market-inspired cocktails, complementing the evening. The festival culminates in the signature Delhi street experience with Paranthe Wali Gali and delicious kulhad-style rajma chawal, offering a complete, multi-sensory journey that celebrates the aromas, textures and vibrant flavours at the heart of Delhi.

Executive Chef Roushan Sharma said: “‘Zaiqa-e-Dilli’ celebrates Delhi’s culinary craft and culture. From hand-kneaded breads and slow-simmered gravies to street-inspired creations, every preparation embodies generations of skill, balance and care. Guests, whether discovering Delhi for the first time or revisiting familiar flavours, experience the textures, aromas and rhythms that define the city’s kitchens. Our chefs, in collaboration with local ‘khansamas’ and culinary experts, have explored Delhi’s iconic neighbourhoods and flavours to craft a meticulously curated rotating menu, bringing the city’s rich culinary heritage to life in every dish.”

Pankaj Gupta, Area General Manager, IHG Southwest Asia & General Manager, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar, added: “‘Zaiqa-e-Dilli’ is a journey through the heart and soul of Delhi’s food culture. Our vision is to create a celebration that transcends dining - a place where every guest, local or international, can taste the city’s heritage, experience its stories, and feel its vibrant energy. This festival isn’t just about food; it’s about connecting with Delhi in its most authentic, memorable and joyous way.”

Event Details

Date: Till February 8, 2026

Timings: 7 pm – 11 pm (Dinner)

Venue: Infinity, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar

Price: Rs 2899 + taxes per person (buffet)

Special Offers: Advance bookings and group reservations available