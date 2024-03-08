Yadgar-E-Ghalib: An evening to remember the legendary poet

Ghalib Memorial Movement and Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan, with the support of Sahitya Kala Parishad (Delhi Government), have been holding Ghalib’s birth and death anniversaries for the last two decades. With the Delhi Government’s unstinted support, the movement has gained immense popularity and has become a landmark on the cultural calendar of Delhi.

Now, the Ghalib Memorial Movement and Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan are set to commemorate the death anniversary of the legendary poet whose contribution to literature, poetry and the culture of Delhi is unparalleled.

The programme ‘Yadgar-E-Ghalib: Ek Shama Reh Gayi Hai So Woh Bhi Khamosh Hai’ will take place on March 10, 2024, at 6:30 pm at the India International Centre’s auditorium, Lodhi Road.

The event will see the performance of cultural dance ballet, which will be based on Ghalib’s poetry by Uma Sharma and her group at the India Islamic Cultural Centre.