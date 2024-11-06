World Music Concert: An amalgamation of music and culture

An association with more than 65 years of rich cultural heritage in promoting the Bengali language, the ‘Bengal Association’ is organising the first ‘World Music Concert’ from November 15 to November 16, 2024, at Meghdoot Amphitheatres, opposite Mandi House. The concert, one of its kind in the heart of the capital city, is an amalgamation of various national and international music.

A culture can’t prosper in oblivion. Intermingling makes each culture richer. Harmony brings peace and coexistence allows all the contributing cultures to grow and thrive. The idea of the concert is to allow the participating cultures to thrive together.

This concert will have performances from all around India, including the folk lands of Bengal as well as the classical legacy of India. Also, there will be performers from West Asia and Africa to showcase their cultural ecstasy. The performance of Western music will be poured in to make it truly global along with ethnic Indian classical songs and dances. The flavour of the whole concert will be a fusion of different cultures and music as well as the true nature and legacy of particular music and performances.

The concert will provide the stage to Kathak and Qawwali in the same space and brim with the same beat. Also, the event will have eminent artists and performers like Vidushi Vaswati Misra, Pandit Krishan Mohan Maharaj, Dr Subhadra Desai and Shahid Sami Niyazi of Rampur, along with popular bands like ‘Chaar Yaar’ and ‘Instrumental Fusion’ by Neel Ranjan Mukherjee to perform in these two days. Bengali folk culture will be represented by ‘Dhak and Baul’. The international flavours will be savoured with Iranian percussion and Kurdish Daf with Western music and fusion music.

The two-day event will begin from 4:30 pm onwards.