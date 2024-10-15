Women's Kabaddi League Announces Thrilling New Plans for Incoming Season

NEW DELHI: The Women's Kabaddi League on Tuesday unveiled vital changes for the upcoming season. The move forms the biggest step towards the development of women's kabaddi as a national sport and aims to create a self-sustaining system for women in India.



Dr. Seema, who is the CEO of the WKL, and Harshit 'Manav,' COO of the league, spoke at length on the strategic objectives of empowering women in sports. According to Dr. Seema, the necessity of a nurturing environment for female athletes will make the league rewarding for women at every level. "Our goal is not just creating a league but building a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures talent and provides opportunities for women at every level," she said.

This will include an immense addition in the following season with the selection trials through which thousands of female aspiring players all over the country will get a chance to come and showcase their talent, and from these trials, the most outstanding athletes will be forwarded to the process of auction, through which they will be segmented into teams based on merit.



The league roster consists of several competitive teams, including the Bengaluru Hawks, Delhi Durgas, Gujarat Angels, Haryana Hustlers, Great Marathas, Rajasthan Raiders, Telugu Warriors, and UP Ganga Strikers. There will be a round-robin and home-away system during the selection trials, which is dynamic and competitive in developing a player. In this kind of format, teams will play several times against each other while inspiring competition and camaraderie with the athletes.



WKL COO Harshit Manav looked full of enthusiasm for the future of women's kabaddi. "We are working to build a strong platform for women athletes; we will ensure that these women receive the respect and recognition they deserve. It is about creating a legacy—making a national game out of women's kabaddi that encourages participation across all ranks," he added.



Not only is the WKL looking at the immediate future, it is laying the groundwork for the next generations of women athletes. The league has planned training resources, mentorship, and international exposure. This is anchored by WKL's initiative list, which includes but is not limited to workshops, coaching clinics, and educational alliances with schools to attract young women into the sport.



Simultaneously, the league also hinted at announcing some future announcements, including potential international participation, which will further boost its efforts to carry the sport up in India for women.

