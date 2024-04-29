Women's Health India (WHI 2024) Conference Highlights Paradigm Shift in Prioritizing Women's Well-being

New Delhi – In alignment with the vision of Nari Shakti advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Women's Health India (WHI 2024) Conference convened in New Delhi on Sunday. The conference served as a pivotal platform for deliberating evidence-based strategies and fostering collaborations to address the impact of diseases on women.



Surgeon Vice Admiral (Dr.) Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, DGMS (Navy), graced the event as the Chief Guest, lending significant prestige to the proceedings.



Dr Madhu Goel, Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Laparoscopy Surgeon, and Infertility Specialist at Fortis La Femme, Delhi, emphasized the profound impact of environmental factors on maternal health. She highlighted that air, water, and noise pollution not only affect the mother's health but also influence the well-being of future generations. Dr. Goel stressed the importance of holistic care beyond diet, citing the effects of modern technologies like mobile phones and laptops on maternal and child health.



When queried about the evolving landscape of women's healthcare access, Dr Goel noted improvements in physical access to hospitals in rural areas but underscored persistent financial barriers, particularly the absence of health insurance coverage in rural sectors. She lamented the inadequate investment in women's health and highlighted the challenges posed by enduring stereotypes and male gender bias.



Surgeon Vice Admiral (Dr.) Arti Sarin emphasized that the health and wellness of a nation are fundamental to its progress, addressing pressing issues such as maternity health, nutrition, reproductive health, and mental well-being. She highlighted challenges including limited access to emergency care, cultural barriers, and alarmingly high maternal mortality rates.



Dr Urvashi Prasad, Director (Office of Vice Chairman) at NITI Aayog, emphasized the need to amplify the voices of marginalized women, including those from tribal areas, with disabilities, and of advanced age, in mainstream discussions. She stressed the importance of addressing socio-cultural barriers and enhancing access to healthcare and education.



Fortis La Femme was honored with the prestigious "Most Popular Maternity Hospital" award at the WHI 2024 Conference, reaffirming its leadership in maternal care.



The conference convened over 200 attendees, including healthcare professionals, representatives from public sector undertakings (PSUs), corporates, and esteemed organizations such as IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, NTPC, and NITI Aayog. Discussions encompassed a wide spectrum of issues crucial to women's health, from maternal and reproductive health to mental well-being and non-communicable diseases.



Notable dignitaries such as Devika Bhatia from the National Health Authority (NHA), Dr Prachi Sambhaji Sharda from the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Reena Valecha Balani from TATA Motors, and Dr Charu Sharma (PT) from the International Committee of the Red Cross shared invaluable insights on women's health.

