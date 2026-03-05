Women’s Day Special: Senco Gold & Diamonds unveils ‘Shape of You AI’ application

Have a round face with full cheeks and are unsure which jewellery suits you? Angular, modern pieces with edgy designs can complement such features well. Bold hanging earrings, meanwhile, are often ideal for those with a triangular face shape. But who helps make these choices? In the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), ‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’, one of India’s leading pan-India jewellery retailers with a legacy of over 85 years, on Thursday launched the ‘Shape of You’ AI application to mark Women’s Day. ‘Shape of You’ is Senco’s first expert-led styling initiative, designed to redefine how customers choose jewellery by aligning it with their unique face shape and natural features. Powered by AI, the innovation blends technology with personalised styling to guide customers towards pieces that suit them best.

Joita Sen, Director & Head of Marketing and Design, ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, said, “‘Shape of You’ isn’t a campaign but a concept to enhance personal identity with technology led by design intuition. We are making shopping more personalised. With the help of AI, we empower women to decide which designs and jewellery suit them best.”

Meanwhile, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, ‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’, said, “Often, women instinctively know when a piece of jewellery feels right, even if they cannot explain why. ‘Shape of You’ is one of our many technology applications for better customer experience and drive unique service to customers, a one-of-its-kind, and first time in the jewellery industry.”