Witness a poetic evening with Ghazal Festival

The Delhi Government’s art and culture arm, Sahitya Kala Parishad, which promotes diverse Indian art and culture, is organising an evening of poetic expression with ‘Ghazal Festival’ on February 23 and 24, 2023, at the L T G Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House.

The two-day-long festival will feature prominent artists reciting the graceful form of a poem. The festival will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. Talking about the festival, he said, “Ghazal is one of the oldest forms of poetry and beautifully expresses both spirituality and worldly emotions. This festival is sure to bring serenity to one’s mind. I’m glad to see how Delhi is turning into the cultural capital of the country. With all these cultural festivals, we get the opportunity to witness young, upcoming, as well as eminent artists. My best wishes to the Sahitya Kala Parishad team and all the artists for bringing together this festival for the Delhi audience.”

The first day of the festival will witness the versatile artist Suman Devgan’s mellifluous, sonorous voice. Ustad Ahmad Husain and Mohammad Husain, ghazal singers from Jaipur, will raise the curtain on the second day with their performance.

Sharing her views, Dr Monica Priyadarshini, secretary of Sahitya Kala Parishad, said, “We are striving to organise all the festivals that will introduce the Delhiites to all the cultural nuances of our Indian culture. ‘Ghazal Festival’ is one such small effort to make the evening soothing and poetic for ghazal lovers. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the artists and the team for organising this festival.”