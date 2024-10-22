Winter menu ‘Taseer-e-Hararat’ at Singh Sahib, Eros Hotel, New Delhi

This winter, Singh Sahib at Eros Hotel brings a culinary tribute to Indian spices and ingredients with its special menu, ‘Taseer-e-Hararat’, designed to ease the seasonal transition with warmth and flavour. Meticulously curated by Chef Diwas Wadhera, who was recently honoured with the Silver Hat Chef Awards at the 21st Annual Chef Awards, this menu is a perfect blend of seasonal wellness and gourmet indulgence for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

The evening of culinary delight was kicked off with a hearty bowl of ‘Gosht ka Marg’, a traditional lamb broth that set the tone for the comforting experience ahead. Continuing to starters, the ‘Kunri Murg Tikka’ (succulent spiced chicken finished from clay oven) and ‘Pakhtoni Macchi Fry’ (crispy fried Surmai fish) stood out. Vegetarians weren’t left behind with the flavourful ‘Bhuttey ki Kees’, a delightful mélange smashed corn nibbles cooked to perfection and ‘Mewa Mawe the Pistey di Seekh’, a delicate ‘seekh’ made with mashed veggies, ‘mawa’ and pistachios that just melts with every bite.

Continuing with the main course dishes like the ‘Charsi Shanwari Karhai’, a simple yet robust chicken dish hailing from Peshawar and the rich, creamy ‘Chudidaar Pista Aloo’ (ripples of potato in pistachio-enriched gravy) were spot-on impressive with their simple preparation. A hearty mix of lentils, the ‘Jangali Dal’, paired beautifully with crispy tandoori bread and fragrant rice, provided a perfect balance.

Adding another layer of charm to the evening was Chef Diwas Wadher’s deep knowledge of seasonal ingredients and their health benefits. Each dish prepared thoughtfully for the upcoming winter months only highlights his skillfulness when it comes to gourmet affairs.

Wrapping the evening with a dessert selection of ‘Akhrot ka Halwa’, a warm, nutty indulgence and the uniquely fragrant ‘Gulkand Pistey ka Lancha’, both offered a perfect end to the winter feast bringing the evening to a sweet crescendo.

The ambience of Singh Sahib perfectly complemented the evening, with its regal décor, soft lighting and the soothing sound of live classical music. The space felt both cozy and grand, an ideal setting to savour this curated winter feast. ‘Taseer-e-Hararat’ is a menu that not only delights the palate but also reminds people of the importance of seasonal foods that nurture the body and soul. A must-try!

Timings: October 21 to October 30, 2024, from 7 pm to 11:45 pm

For reservations, call 011-41331650