Which number attracts wealth in numerology?

In numerology, the number that is often associated with attracting money and abundance is the number 9. This number is believed to be connected to abundance, generosity and humanitarian pursuits. It is thought that by sharing wealth and resources, individuals can attract more abundance into their lives.

However, it’s important to note that numerologist Rakhhi Jain, with a belief system, should be taken as a tool for self-reflection and personal growth rather than a guarantee of financial success. It is always advisable to combine numerology with practical financial planning and hard work to achieve financial goals.

Every number has its own strength and ways of attracting money.

• #1 attracts money through name and fame.

• #2 attracts money through care and nurturing.

• #3 attracts money through education.

• #4 and #8 attract money through hard work and discipline.

• #5 attracts money through intellect and innovation.

• #6 attracts money artistically, expression and glamour.

• #7 attracts money through research and spiritualism.

• #9 attracts money through authority.

Every number has its attributes, energy and vibrations. Numbers have rich symbolic meanings and correlate to every aspect of life including our finances and the ability to earn, retain and spend money. Understanding the energy of these numbers and how they influence and interact with our prosperity can help us understand our money-making potential.

So, let’s examine the money potential from each number from 1 to 9.

Number 1 energy: New beginnings

Number 2 energy: Sharing/Giving out

Number 3 energy: Naturally lucky

Number 4 energy: Hard work and building foundation

Number 5 energy: Streak of philanthropy

Number 6 energy: Abundance

Number 7 energy: Eccentricity

Number 8 energy: Spend money to make money

Number 9 energy: Midas touch

In numerology, if someone’s chart has 9, 5, 1 or 4,5,6 numbers, they strongly attract money and can take a detailed analysis of the date of birth for exact results.

Number 5 (ruled by planet Mercury) and number 6 (ruled by planet Venus) attract money in numerology.

In numerology, the number often associated with attracting money and financial abundance is number 8️. This number is considered a powerful and prosperous number because of its symbolism. It represents material wealth, success and achievement. People with a strong connection to this number are believed to have a natural ability to manifest financial opportunities and manage their finances effectively.

Best numbers for different work according to numerology

Number 1: This number is good for fields like entrepreneurship, leadership, business, administration, law and politics. Prime examples of this number are Mukesh Ambani and Elon Musk.

Number 2: This number is good for creative work, art, singing, acting, painting, astrology, numerology and occult science. Prime examples of this number are Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Number 3: This number is good for business, sports, money, teaching, financial advisors and legal professionals. Prime examples of this number are Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Christopher Nolan.

Number 4: This number is good for science, technology, IT, AI, innovation, politics, research and acting. Prime examples of this number are Robert Downey Jr, Barack Obama and Isaac Newton.

Number 5: This number is good for trading, science, learning, education, business, finance, banking and sports. Prime examples of this number are Albert Einstein, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli.

Number 6: This number is good for sports, business, acting, singing, beauty products, hotel business and luxury. Prime examples of this number are Leo Messi, Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Jobs, Jennifer Lopez and Sylvester Stallone.

Number 7: This number is good for sports, spirituality, sixth sense, occult science, psychiatry and traveling. Prime examples of this number are MS Dhoni and Charlie Chaplin.

Number 8: This number is good for politics, law, administration, sports, Judiciary and real estate. Prime examples of this number are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Roger Federer.

Number 9: This number is good for sports, acting, army, firefighters, police force, armed force and modeling. Prime examples of this number are Brad Pitt and Joseph Stalin.

Which number represents what in numerology

Number 1: The Sun (King, leadership qualities and egoistic people)

Number 2: The Moon (Queen, emotions and travel)

Number 3: Jupiter (Deva Guru, minister, counselor, creative and hungry for knowledge)

Number 4: Rahu (Mischievous and shadow of Sun and planner)

Number 5: Mercury (Prince, accountant and mental and emotional balance)

Number 6: Venus (Asura Guru and bad minister, strategy expert, dancer and luxury)

Number 7: Ketu (Shadow of Moon, secretive and cheat-facer)

Number 8: Saturn (Judge, servant, struggle and money manager)

Number 9: Mars (Commander, humanity, anger and an honourable old life)

Numerology is a belief system that suggests a connection between numbers and various aspects of human life, including personality traits, life events and even success and wealth. Some individuals find it personally meaningful and use it for guidance or inspiration.

Here are some tips for beginners interested in exploring numerology to increase wealth and success:

Understanding our core numbers: We must research the meaning and interpretations associated with our core numbers. Each number is believed to carry specific vibrations and characteristics. Through research, we can understand how these traits may align with our goals for wealth and success.

Focus on key numbers: In numerology, certain numbers are often associated with success and abundance. Pay attention to numbers like 1, 8 and 9, which are considered powerful and favourable for financial matters.

Choose fortunate business names and numbers: If one plans to start a business or chooses a brand name, consider numerology principles in the selection. Certain numbers are believed to be more fortunate and aligning our business names or important numbers with these may bring positive energy.

Use numerology in decision-making: People must incorporate numerology into their decision-making process. This could include choosing auspicious dates for important events, making decisions based on favourable numbers or aligning their actions with the vibrations associated with their core numbers.

Manifestation techniques: Some individuals combine numerology with manifestation techniques. They can create affirmations or visualisations that align with their numerology profiles and financial goals.

So, the next time people think of choosing the right profession, they must consider the numerological implications and choose the one that aligns with their personalities and overall vibes.

