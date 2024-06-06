When ‘tant’ becomes a canvas for storytelling

Tant sarees are among the most popular styles in Bengal. But imagine if ‘tant’ becomes the medium for storytelling on canvas? Painter Anukta Mukherjee Ghosh recently showcased a unique twist at an exhibition at Nakshatra Art Gallery in Salt Lake, Kolkata. She used ‘tant’ to tell stories through her series of paintings, titled ‘Tant-O-Kolkata’.

Using ‘tant’, Ghosh has created amazing artwork depicting scenes from her dear city, Kolkata. From the busy Howrah flower market, the iconic rickshaw pullers and ubiquitous yellow taxis to the famous Durga Puja, her paintings reflect everything that Kolkata is known for.

Ghosh has been in the corporate sector for 14 years but 10 years ago, she decided to call it quits and concentrate on what she loves doing the most: painting. At the age of 39, she decided to learn art. Today, she has showcased her work, mostly on canvas and watercolour, across the world. However, her exhibition on tant is being held for the first time in Kolkata. “I wanted to do something with fabric and tant came to my mind. I also wanted to celebrate the talented weavers of Bengal and what better than ‘tant’,” she said. Interestingly, Ghosh has recycled her ‘tant’ sarees to bring the paintings to life.

Given the theme of the exhibition is ‘Nari’, it holds a special significance as it features renowned female artists from India. The moment people enter the gallery, Satyabhama Majhi’s ‘Green Carpet’, which showcases the cycle of life, will grab their attention. Monika Singh’s mixed media artwork exploring spirituality adds another dimension to the exhibition. Art connoisseurs will surely appreciate Vinita Dasgupta’s stunning work on acrylic on rolled canvas. Curated by Mousumi Mukherji, the exhibition brings together diverse artistic expressions under one roof. If people are looking to spend an evening in Kolkata appreciating good artwork, then can’t miss this exhibition, which is on till June 29 from 2 pm to 6 pm.