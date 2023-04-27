What to watch this weekend?

The month of April is about to end, but there’s no dearth of fresh content at the theatres or OTT. Here’s our pick for this week:

Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2: The highly awaited concluding part of Mani Ratnam’s adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel will be in cinemas this week. The magnum opus features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Bachchan and Trisha in prominent roles. Aishwarya plays the role of Nandini, queen of Pazhuvoor, while Trisha plays Chola Princess Kundavai.

Bad Boy: Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi and Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin are all set to make their big Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial venture ‘Bad Boy’. A romantic film, it traces the journey of a middle-class, undisciplined boy who falls in love with an educated girl hailing from a cultured family.

Citadel: The much-talked-about spy series headlining Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden will premiere on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ on Friday. With top-notch action, this sci-fi spy thriller promises to be an exciting ride. The Indian version features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Dasara: Directed by Srikanth Odela, ‘Dasara’, a Telugu film, features superstar Nani and Keerthy Suresh. Set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana, the movie is one of the biggest hits in Nani’s career and streams on ‘Netflix’.

U-Turn: Starring Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati and Rajesh Sharma, ‘U-Turn’ is a supernatural thriller that revolves around motorists who take U-turns illegally and premieres on ‘Zee5’.