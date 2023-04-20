What to watch this weekend?

With temperatures hitting 40 degrees in most parts of the country, relax indoors watching fresh content on OTT or catch a new movie release at a theatre near you. Here’s our pick for this week:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan keeps his promise and returns on Eid with a wholesome entertainer. In this remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Veeram’, here Salman has been joined by legendary South actor Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapati Babu. In one song, Salman, Ram Charan and Venkatesh even shake a leg together.

Chengiz: After ‘Raavan’, Jeet is back with his Eid special masala movie, ‘Chengiz’. But this time, it’s different. This action-thriller, directed by Rajesh Ganguly, will release simultaneously in Bengali and Hindi, making it Jeet’s first pan-Indian film. The story revolves around the underworld of Calcutta from the 1970s to the mid-1990s.

Tooth Pari - When Love Bites: Set in Kolkata, the story depicts a love story between a human dentist (Shantanu Maheshwari) and a stunning vampire (Tanya Maniktala of ‘A Suitable Boy’). The ‘Netflix’ series also stars Tillotama Shome, Revathi, Adil Hussain and Saswata Chatterjee.

The Professor: With Johnny Depp playing the titular role, ‘The Professor’ is a 2018 American comedy-drama film that follows Richard Brown, an English professor who is suffering from a terminal disease. Once he learns about it, he decides to live life on his terms. Directed by Wayne Roberts, ‘The Professor’ is available on ‘Lionsgate Play’.

Indian Matchmaking 3: Popular matchmaker Sima Taparia will leave no stone unturned before she gets her clients to settle for the best ‘arranged’ marriage proposals. The third season of the reality TV series on ‘Netflix’ will follow Sima from London, New Delhi, Miami and New York to find the best matches.