What to watch this weekend?

Looking for ways to unwind this weekend? Then, here’s a list of the new releases and OTT shows one can give a try.

The Eken - Ruddhaswas Rajasthan: Based on the story of the late Sujan Dasgupta, Anirban Chakrabarti is back as the favourite Ekenbabu on Poila Baishak. However, this time, Ekendra Sen travels to Rajasthan with favourite friends, Bappaditya (Suhotra Mukhopadhyay) and Pramatha (Somak), where a case causes the Bengali detective to doubt everyone in the immediate vicinity. Directed by Joydip Mukherjee, the film also stars Sandipta Sen, Rajesh Sharma and Rajatava Dutta.

Shesh Pata: After ‘Mayurakshi’, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Gargee Roy Chowdhury and Atanu Ghosh are back with another gripping tale of human life. The film hovers around Balmiki (Prosenjit), a 58-year-old formerly well-known writer who now lives in obscurity, stripped of dignity and respect. Directed by Ghosh, the Bengali film also stars Vikram Chatterjee and Rayati Bhattacharya.

Love Marriage: ‘Love Marriage’ is the story of a couple, Dipu (Ankush) and Shaon (Oindrila Sen) and the hindrances they have to encounter to get married. The film takes a hilarious turn when Dipu’s father (Ranjit Mullick) discovers that Shaon’s mother (Aparajita Addhya) was his ex-girlfriend. Directed by Premendu Bikash Chaki, ‘Love Marriage’ promises to be a laugh riot.

Amriter Sandhane - The Banaras Chapter: The eight-episodic Bengali web series revolves around a lost manuscript where the clue to becoming immortal is mentioned. The entire action takes place in Benaras. Directed by Abhinandan Dutta, this mythological thriller, starring Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sauraseni Maitra and Debasish Mondal, streams on ‘Addatimes’.

Jubilee Part 2: After a superhit part one, director Vikramaditya Motwane returns with the second part of ‘Jubilee’, which is set against the golden period of the Hindi film industry. Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Ram Kapoor, ‘Jubilee’ streams on ‘Prime Video’.

Mrs Undercover: What happens when an undercover agent plays a housewife? An espionage comedy, ‘Mrs Undercover’ has actor Radhika Apte in the lead role, who is called back on duty after 10 years. The OTT film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee.