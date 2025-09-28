Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels introduces ‘Special Navratri Thali’

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Delhi-Gurugram Highway, is celebrating the spirit of Navratri with a specially curated Navratri Thali at its all-day dining restaurant, WelcomCafe.

Thoughtfully designed with ‘vrat’-friendly ingredients, this festive platter brings together authentic flavours, wholesome nutrition and traditional recipes to offer guests a memorable dining experience.

Priced at Rs 900/- (plus taxes), the Navratri Thali promises a perfect balance of purity and indulgence, making it an ideal choice for those observing the festive fasts.

Come to WelcomCafe and experience the joy of Navratri through a soulful culinary journey.

For reservations, please call at: 9910364669