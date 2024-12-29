Welcome 2025 with New Year’s Eve celebrations

Ring in 2025 with a winter of joy like no other! Le Meridien New Delhi brings an unforgettable New Year’s Eve, filled with dazzling performances, incredible dining and non-stop entertainment. An extraordinary evening of elegance, excitement and a big party vibe, at Le Meridien New Delhi there is a perfect celebration waiting for everyone.

New Year’s Eve above the city

Celebrate 2025 from the 20th floor with breathtaking city views, delectable cuisine and thrilling live entertainment. Ring in the New Year with a sensational gala featuring a performance by Jude Corneille, Soft Rock, Bollywood and Classic English hits.

Date: December 31

Time: 7 pm to New Year

Venue: XO & Mi @ Le Belvedere

Package: Gala dinner with unlimited drinks

Price: Rs 18,000 per person (All inclusive)

Big party, bigger dance floor, biggest celebration!

Join the ultimate dance party at The Atrium, featuring the city’s largest dance floor. Enjoy premium seating with direct access to the dance floor, giving all the best of both worlds -comfort and nonstop action. Groove to electrifying in a high-energy atmosphere by Alisha Arora and ‘Bolly Beats Crew’ that will keep everyone on their feet all night.

Beyond The Atrium, The One offers a refined setting for those who prefer an elegant celebration. Relish a lavish buffet with various cold cuts, live Indian street food stations, continental and Indian delicacies and an assortment of international desserts. Delight in a fusion of traditional Indian flavours and innovative recipes crafted with premium ingredients in a fine dining ambiance at Eau de Monsoon. Nero offers modern European-inspired cuisine featuring expertly crafted dishes with fresh, seasonal ingredients and bold flavours.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Venue: The Atrium

Ticket price: Rs 15,000 per person (All inclusive)

Venue: The One

Ticket price: Rs 14,000 per person (All inclusive)

Venue: Eau de Monsoon

Ticket price: Rs 12,000 per person (All inclusive)

Venue: Nero

Ticket price: Rs 11,000 per person (All inclusive)

The perfect New Year staycation @ Le Meridien New Delhi

Escape the ordinary and welcome 2025 with a staycation crafted to reflect the festive spirit of #WinterofJoy. Le Meridien New Delhi’s exclusive New Year’s Eve stay packages for December 31 promise a delightful blend of comfort, indulgence and celebration. Relax in elegantly appointed rooms that exude warmth and style, offering the perfect retreat for all and their loved ones. They can begin their evening with access to the grand New Year’s Eve gala, featuring live entertainment, a sumptuous feast and a thrilling countdown to midnight. The joy doesn’t stop there - wake up to a lavish New Year’s Day breakfast that sets the tone for a bright and promising year ahead.

Executive room: Rs 14,000

Superior room: Rs 15,500

Club room: Rs 19,000

Executive suite: Rs 28,000

A festive New Year’s brunch @ Le Meridien New Delhi

Continue the #WinterofJoy celebrations with a festive New Year’s Brunch at The One. Indulge in a delicious brunch buffet, enjoy refreshing drinks and soak in the cheerful ambiance while toasting the New Year.

Venue: The One

Date: January 1, 2025

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 6,000 per person (All inclusive)