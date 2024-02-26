Wedding bells for Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul

It’s the season of weddings in Tollywood. After Tollywood actor and politician Kanchan Mullick got married for the third time to TV actor Sreemoyee Chattoraj, now Tollywood’s acclaimed musician-singer Anupam Roy is all set to tie the knot with singer Prashmita Paul on March 2.

“We would do a registry marriage on March 2 in the presence of close friends and family members. There wouldn’t be any other festivities,” said the ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ singer.

When Parambrata Chatterjee married mental health activist Piya Chatterjee, Roy’s ex-wife in November 2023, social media buzzed with blame games involving Piya.

The recent months have witnessed a series of weddings in the Bengali film and TV industry, with actors like Sandipta Sen, Sourav Das and Darshana Banik, Adrit Roy, Satyam Bhattacharya and Prashun Gayen all taking the plunge.