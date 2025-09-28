‘Wayward Verses’ embraces untamed spirit that defines great literature: Javed Akhtar

What happens when poetry stops whispering and starts roaring? ‘Wayward Verses’, a striking new anthology curated by Sanjiv Saraf, Founder of the Rekhta Foundation, answers that question with unapologetic boldness. This isn’t your usual collection of romantic couplets; it’s a dive into Urdu poetry’s wild side, where verses take on everything from moral policing to religious rigidity, sensuality and everything in between.

Javed Akhtar, celebrated poet and lyricist, captured it best in his words: “Urdu poetry has always had a rebellious soul. This collection, though, takes it a step further, challenging limits, defying norms and embracing the untamed spirit that defines great literature.”

This book doesn’t tiptoe around. It gathers rebellious voices from the world of Urdu poetry, those who’ve never been afraid of ruffling feathers. Poets, who wrote not to please, but to provoke. From drinking and desire to God and guilt, these verses strip away the layers of social correctness to expose raw, honest emotion. Paired with rhymed English translations that retain the sharp wit and rhythm of the originals, the collection offers readers a rare glimpse into poetry that is both beautiful and brazen.

‘Wayward Verses’ is as much a manifesto as it is a book. Its introduction makes the intention clear to spotlight those poets who refused to toe the line. These are voices that poked fun at sanctimony, confronted hypocrisy and celebrated the full spectrum of human experience without filters.

“This isn’t just a collection. It’s a literary rebellion. A reminder that poetry, when truly free, can still shake the walls,” said Saraf.

With biting humour, lyrical beauty and fearless critique, ‘Wayward Verses’ invites readers to lean into discomfort, question inherited values and rediscover the wild, untamed power of words.