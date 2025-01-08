Vivridh: An aim to fight for mental wellness

Supported by ‘The Red Door’ and the Bengal Association, Delhi, ‘Dhwani’ presents ‘Vivridh’, a symposium on mental wellness through performing arts.

Young people today are navigating a complex world filled with opportunities, but also with unique pressures - from academic stress and societal expectations to the pervasive influence of social media. Through this symposium, ‘Dhwani’ will conduct a much-needed conversation on equipping ourselves and our communities to provide better support, foster resilience and create environments where young minds can thrive.

Aiming to empower minds by hosting a more hopeful conversation on mental health, the seminar will explore critical themes such as the role of societal pressures in shaping mental health, the potential pitfalls of overdiagnosis or excessive medication and the value of a holistic conversation on care. The diverse panel of speakers will offer insights from multiple perspectives, including psychiatry, psychology, alternative views and lived experience.

To be held on January 16 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, from 6 pm onwards, the symposium will engage in a meaningful dialogue by challenging traditional narratives and taking actionable steps to ensure that the next generation feels seen, heard and empowered.