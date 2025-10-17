Viva Lobby Lounge: Marking a Delicious New Chapter

Viva Lobby Lounge at Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90 is proud to announce the launch of its all-new food and beverage menu, marking a delicious new chapter with the opening of its in-house bakery. Guests can now indulge in a thoughtfully curated selection of artisanal bakes, pastries, fresh beverages and more.

The revamped menu blends classic comfort with contemporary flair, offering signature creations like ‘Genoise Chocolate Cake’, ‘Philadelphia Cheesecake’, ‘Hazelnut Chocolate Cake’, ‘Viva Special Cake’, ‘Mississippi Mud Pie’ and the timeless ‘Opera Pastry’.

Freshly baked favourites include ‘Apple Strudel’, ‘Butter Croissant’, ‘Fresh Fruit Danish’, ‘Multigrain Loaf’ and ‘French Baguette’, ideal for pairing with the lounge’s new line-up of hot and cold teas, freshly brewed coffees and seasonal fresh juices.

Health-conscious guests will enjoy a range of wholesome cookies, including ‘Millet Cookies’, ‘Almond Cookies’, ‘Sugar-Free Oats Cookies’ and the naturally sweet ‘Honey & Fig Cookies’, each baked fresh in-house.

“With the launch of our in-house bakery, we are elevating the guest experience by offering handcrafted items made with the finest ingredients. Every item on the new menu reflects our commitment to freshness, quality and creativity,” said Executive Chef Prakash Yadav, Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90.

“Viva Lobby Lounge has always been a space where guests relax and connect. With this new menu and the bakery launch, we are offering more than just food - we are creating moments,” added Nitinn Sharma, General Manager, Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90.

Located in the heart of New Gurugram, Viva Lobby Lounge provides the perfect setting for casual meetings, leisurely catch-ups or a solo coffee break. With this innovative menu launch, it’s poised to become a must-visit culinary destination for both hotel guests and locals.