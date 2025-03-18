Virasat 2025: Celebrating art & culture

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, has kick-started ‘Virasat 2025’ which will take place until March 23.

A program for holistic and experiential education, ‘Dharohar’ - the heritage club of Maulana Azad Medical College - initiated a program in collaboration with ‘Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music, Art & Culture Among Youth’ (SPIC MACAY) in the year 2005 to add to the learning experience of students while in college and promote all-round development of students.

In this program, artists from the world of music, dance, literature, puppetry, painting and other art forms are invited to the college. The artists come, perform and interact with the students, faculty and staff. Speakers are invited to speak on different topics. Screenings of classic movies are also done. This is to enrich the students’ lives by exposing them to the best talent available in India in both classical and folk art forms. All facets of the college’s heritage are highlighted, including classical, vocal, dance and instrumental. Folk music (Qawwalis, Rajasthani), heritage walks, workshops on traditional art forms (Madhubani), lecture demonstrations and workshops in puppetry.

The festival is preceded by an art exhibition titled ‘Colours of India’, where the students exhibit India's rich tapestry through art and craft.

On the last day, a Heritage Walk to Humayun’s Tomb will be organised.