Viraha: The Aesthetics and Metaphysics of Longing

‘Viraha’, a triveni of Sahitya, Sangeet and Chitra, is an exhibition of photographs and paintings by Virahini Nayika.

The exhibition will be inaugurated today at the India International Centre (IIC) at 6 pm.

In the ‘Sahitya’ department, Harsha V Dehejia will read from his book ‘Parul: A Trilogy of Love, Longing and Living’. He is a practicing physician and professor of Indic Studies with more than 30 books to his credit.

In the ‘Sangeet’ department, Reba Som will sing songs of ‘Viraha’ from ‘Rabindra Sangeet’.

The exhibition is on view from April 7 to April 15, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm daily.