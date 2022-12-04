Vinay Nagar Bengali Sr Sec School celebrates Annual Day

The 70th Annual Day celebration programme of Vinay Nagar Bengali Senior Secondary School, Delhi, was held on December 1. The theme of this year's programme was 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Satyajit Ray in the Light of Centenary'. Sanjeev Sanyal, a Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Committee and Hindol Sengupta Mahashay, Vice President of the Strategic Investment Research Unit, Ministry of Commerce and Enterprise, Government of India, were present as the chief guests, along with the principals of various schools, Bengal Association of Delhi's General Secretary Pradeep Ganguly and other members.

The programme started with the distribution of awards to the budding students for their excellence in various departments of the academy, sports and culture in 2021-22. The event was graced with a series of exquisite cultural programmes. The audience was blown away by the students' extraordinary talent development. The special attraction of the programme was the plays, which were staged by the school's students. While 'Khudiram Bose' is based on the life of revolutionist Khudiram Bose, the drama 'Gupi Gain Bagha Bayen' is based on Satyajit Ray's best movie. The efforts of teachers are highly commendable in this regard.

Heartfelt thanks were given to Vinay Nagar School's chairman, Utpal Ghosh; the secretary and chairman of the Managing Committee and Principal Sukanta Bhattacharjee for organising such a wonderful event. The annual event concluded with the National Anthem.