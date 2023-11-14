Venus: Mother of all the planets

Numerology is the study of numbers ranging from 1 to 9, as well as the nine planets. Every number is said to have some unique power. All the numerology numbers have a vast scope of influence on them, as well as who is with that number.

This section of the article is all about numerology number 6, that is, the planet Venus.

Number 6 is the number of the planet Venus, which is also known as the mother of all the planets in the solar system. This planet is named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty. Hence, Venus is also known as the planet of love and beauty.

Venus the Shukracharya: Since numerology number 6 is the brightest planet of all the nine planets, that’s why Venus is also known as the evening star or morning star.

People who are born on 6 [15 (1 + 5 = 6), 24 (2 + 4 = 6)] of any month are associated with this number and they are the lucky ones. Such people are charmers who will be allured to conquer under the direct sway of these two powerful traits.

One of the numerological meanings of the number 6 is to take responsibility for loved ones. This number is unique because it’s related to the nurturing and loving attributes of a person. Such people are too proactive in their inner circles and are constantly ready to function as towers of strength. They are supposed to help others.

Individuals related to numerology number 6 are signs of excellent compassion in all respects, whether professional or personal. The major goal of this number is to serve mankind. Thanks to Venus’s blessings, such people continue to spend time with their family, kids and friends. They are famous-loving people who appreciate the frills and conveniences of life. They are passionate about fashion and Venus never misses an opportunity to buy beautiful things for themselves and their loved ones.

Keywords: Home and family, responsibility, balance, love, caring, protective, nurturing, community-oriented, fame, luxury and beauty.

Positive Traits: Number 6 is known as the mother of all the numbers. It deals with family responsibilities and keeping people together. They are trustworthy, kind and loving, which are the features of this numerology number. Anything attractive will spark their interest. They are frequently pursuing art and design to fulfil their actual goal and be satisfied and happy in life.

Negative Traits: These individuals may find themselves in circumstances where others take advantage of their goodwill. One thing that they need to learn is that they should learn to say no to people so that they don’t get taken for granted. Their overprotective tendency tends to cause them to care and look out for others a bit too much, which probably causes them to become controlling.

Lucky Colours: Shades of white and red are preferred. Pink will complement them to operate for their benefit. It’s best advised to stay away from shades of yellow.

Traits To Improve: They always get attracted to beauty and give preference to outer look. They easily lose their temper and get angry when things are not according to them. They have to learn to keep patience for a better relationship.

Career: They can make careers in the media and cosmetic industries. They have the quality to become models in the glamour world.

Famous personalities born with number 6 are Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, spiritual leader Dalai Lama, scientist and former Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, Saint Sri Aurobindo, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, former cricketer Kapil Dev, actor Anil Kapoor and singer A R Rahman.

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: digitsndessteny)